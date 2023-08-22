Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Prince William’s World Cup Debacle Has Even Royalists Questioning the Monarchy’s Relevancy

Kristyn Burtt
Prince William is seen leaving the Lido Wing hospital in London. 23 Apr 2018 Plus Icon
Prince William Neil Warner/MEGA.
Wimbledon Live Day 14 10/07/22 Gentlemen’s Singles Final Centre Court Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge,Prince George, William, Duke of Cambridge. 10 Jul 2022 Pictured: Wimbledon Live Day 14 10/07/22 Gentlemen’s Singles Final Centre Court Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge,Prince George, William, Duke of Cambridge Material must be credited "News Licensing" unless otherwise agreed. 100% surcharge if not credited. Online rights need to be cleared separately. Strictly one time use only subject to agreement with News Licensing. Photo credit: News Licensing / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA876505_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022 in London, England. 05 Jul 2022 Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022 in London, England. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA875183_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Wimbledon 2021 - Day Thirteen - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The Duchess of Cambridge and her father Michael Middleton in the royal box on centre court on day thirteen of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021. See PA story TENNIS Wimbledon. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the AELTC. Still image use only - no moving images to emulate broadcast. No superimposing or removal of sponsor/ad logos. URN:60880529 (Press Association via AP Images)
All the Best Photos of Kate Middleton & Prince William at Wimbledon Over the Years 27 Images

Prince William’s decision to opt out of attending the Women’s World Cup final to watch England’s Lionesses play has turned out to be a PR nightmare for the royal family. Even though he is the Football Association president, fans have heard the excuses and none of them are adding up. It’s making even the most loyal royalist start to question the relevancy of the monarchy when the Prince of Wales couldn’t be bothered to leave his vacation for a few days to cheer on such a historic event. 

William’s excuses have ranged from spending time with his family to the worrying about his carbon footprint in traveling to Australia, and now, he’s even saying he didn’t want to visit the country ahead of his father, King Charles III’s official tour. Let’s just say, it has opened up a can of worms filled with criticism. “The primary impact of King Charles not supporting the Lionesses, and the PR stunt played by Prince William using Charlotte to garner public favor when delivering an unpalatable message, is that it calls into question the role of the monarchy in contemporary Britain,” Leah Brown, founder and CEO of Broadstairs Consulting told the Express. 

Brown found it “disappointing” that the women’s team had “no state support” and it was the Queen of Spain who stepped in to offer comfort when they lost the title. “Charity causes and investitures aside, the idea that the royals are anything other than performative suggests this event ought to have been attended at least by a female royal representative,” Brown added. She thinks it was a missed opportunity for the royal family to make a stance about the importance of not only women’s sports but the monarchy’s relevancy in modern times.

 “Ultimately it is short-sighted for King Charles and Prince William to deprioritize attendance,” she summed up. “The Women’s World Cup was the perfect opportunity to make a stand for both progress achieved in society vis-à-vis women in sport and forging the unity of an otherwise polarized nation by supporting the Lionesses in person in Australia.” Now, it’s just another mess for the palace to clean up.

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.

Finding Freedom, Lady in Waiting

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad