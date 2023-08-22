Melania Trump Is Reportedly ‘Seething With Fury’ After Donald Broke This Family-Oriented Promise

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While Melania Trump may be former US President Donald Trump’s “secret weapon” for battling stress, it seems that dynamic may not apply to this act that has reportedly left Melania “seething with fury.”

In a screenshot obtained by Showbiz411, it shows Donald posted a photoshopped pic of his youngest child Barron Trump, whom he shared with Melania. In the social media post, we see Barron photoshopped as a president, saying: “In an effort to level the playing field, Barron Trump will debate Joe Biden!”

Not only did this shock a lot of his followers, but insiders say Melania is beyond angry for breaking a major promise about keeping Barron out of the public eye as much as possible.

“Melania has been incredibly protective of Barron and has told Donald she would not stand for him to be exploited by anyone, even his father!” an insider said to RadarOnline. “He made a promise to protect their son — and he broke it. There’s a good chance she won’t forgive him, and the next time we see them together may be in divorce court.”

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 26: U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump walk across the South Lawn before leaving the White House on board Marine One November 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to Florida for a campaign rally and is scheduled to spend the Thanksgiving holiday at his private Mar-a-Lago Club. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Melania has kept herself and Barron out of the public eye as much as possible, especially after Donald’s four indictments have been the center of attention. It’s no wonder Melania has kept Barron out of the public eye, especially since he’s only 17.

And recently, a Chicago woman was recently arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot Donald and Barron in an email from May 2023, per RadarOnline. So the timing of the social media post also has allegedly made Melania furious. Related story Majorie Taylor Greene Is Doubling Down on Her Dream of Being Donald Trump's Running Mate

“Despite Donald’s denials, Melania has already had to endure an indictment in New York that suggests he had an affair with a porn star while she was pregnant with Barron,” a source added to the same outlet. “Now, she’s livid after he’s broken his promise of keeping their son out of the spotlight.”

For those that don’t know, the Home Alone 2 star has five children in total. He and his first wife, the late Ivana Trump, welcomed three children named Donald Jr, 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39. Donald and his second wife Marla Maples welcomed a daughter named Tiffany, 29, and then he welcomed his fifth child named Barron, 17, with his current wife Melania Trump.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.

