Insiders Reveal Where Princess Charlene & Prince Albert Stand After Her Breaks & Health Struggles

Although not all of us can afford to take a break when we want them, it’s only natural to want to press pause when you’re overworked and overly stressed. For Princess Charlene of Monaco, however, who took a break to receive treatment for “exhaustion, both emotional and physical” back in late 2021, pressing pause in her royal duties might have seriously affected her personal life, including her relationship with her husband, Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Recently, insiders gave a glimpse of the couple’s current relationship and it’s even icier than we imagined. “Today, it’s a couple who makes appointments to see each other,” a source told French magazine Voici. According to the outlet, their relationship fundamentally changed after Charlene’s 10-month-long trip to South Africa in 2021. As previously reported, the royal had intended to only spend one month there but stayed for a total of 10 instead.

Another source, in the German magazine Bid, per Daily Mail, echoed the couple’s complicated phase. In addition to labeling the two as solely a “ceremonial couple,” the source added that they have started parenting their kids, eight-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, separately instead of together. “Albert and Charlène are now good partners [and] take turns taking care of the children,” the source revealed.

The news of Charlene and Albert’s struggles comes only a month since the two seemingly displayed a united front at the 74th Monaco Red Cross Gala in late July.

At the event, the two attempted to squash split rumors as they perfectly color-coordinated for the event. Charlene, for her part, wore a modest white gown with an opaque sleeveless frock beneath a sheer long-sleeve overlay embellished with lines of tiny crystals. The fashionable royal then accessorized with a dazzling gem-encrusted pair of dangling earrings, a simple white clutch, and white satin pointed-toe heels.

Albert then perfectly matched his wife with a white dress shirt and tuxedo jacket, and he showed his patriotism with a red bow tie and pocket square, nodding to Monaco’s red and white flag. Albert wore classic black slacks and shining black dress shoes to finish his ensemble. Related story Camila Alves Divulges How Her Rocky Relationship With Matthew McConaughey's Mom Took a Surprising Turn

So, although the couple’s last public appearance might suggest otherwise, it looks like the two are in more trouble than they care to let on.

