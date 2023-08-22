Elizabeth Hurley’s Carefree, Completely Bare Pool Video Gives ‘Suns Out, Buns Out’ New Meaning

Elizabeth Hurley isn’t afraid to bare it all at 58 years old, and her latest playful Instagram post proves she’s feeling confident as ever at this stage in her life.

A short video shared on Monday captured the supermodel laying on her stomach in a watermelon floaty that lazily drifts across the surface of a pool — and she’s completely naked, save for a pair of oversized sunglasses.

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 26: Elizabeth Hurley is seen on the front row of the Versace special event during the Milan Fashion Week – Spring / Summer 2022 on September 26, 2021 in Milan, Italy. Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images.

Hurley rests with her head on one extended arm, her body expertly angled to show off her curves without revealing too much. As the camera pans over her sun-drenched physique, the Gossip Girl alum lifts her head, puts on a beaming smile, and kittenishly kicks her legs before extending one arm into a “Viola!” pose. Hurley playfully tucks her arm into her side and lays her head back down, looking both sexy and shy as the sun beats down on her backside.

Elizabeth Hurley is giving the fans one last shot of the summer! https://t.co/sP5p9gbQXy — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 14, 2023

Set to the buoyant tune of Douce France’s “Pomplamousse,” the supermodel captioned the clip, “Just floating on a slice of watermelon ❤️.”

One fan coined the video “the best 🍉 watermelon shot everrrr! 🔥🔥🔥,” while another wrote, “looks like you’re living your best life! Bliss ❤️”

Hurley is no stranger to sharing skin-baring shots on her Instagram, as she frequently posts tropical bikini photos, along with the occasional tasteful nude. Her confidence knows no bounds, and we love to see it!

