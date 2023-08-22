Ariana Grande’s Newest Tattoo May Be a Subtle Hint About Her Relationship With Ethan Slater

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While the news of Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s romance was plastered on every outlet for weeks after their romantic bombshell came out, they’ve kept their updates more on the low-key side in recent weeks. However, Grande’s latest tattoo may be a subtle hint about a few things, including her time on the movie Wicked and how much she may have permanently put a reminder on herself about how she and Slater met.

In a recent interview with Allure about her latest tattoo, she talked about the newest one she got: a tattoo of Glinda the Good Witch, or specifically “Glinda from the original L. Frank Baum [‘Wizard of Oz’] book.”

“When they come to me, I just get them,” she said, referring to why she gets certain tattoos. “This one I knew I wanted to get for a very long time. I waited forever to fill up this hand thought, ‘I’m gonna wait for the right thing to come along,’ and yeah, that felt very right.”

For those who don’t know, the Sweetener singer plays Glinda in the upcoming films Wicked Part 1 and Part 2. They were almost finished filming Part 1, but a week before wrap-up, the SAG-AFTRA strikes started, and production was shut down. It was also the set where she met her controversial partner Slater.

Grande and Slater’s relationship came to light in the summer of 2023, after both of them separated from their partners and are currently undergoing messy divorces. There have been contradicting accounts about their relationship timelines, with few alleging their relationship started well before they split from their partners.

Now, this tattoo is more than likely honoring her time as Glinda, but many fans have taken note of the fact that she met her reported boyfriend on the set, making fans speculate if this tattoo has more than one meaning. For example, it honors her time as Glinda, but is also a permanent reminder of where she and Slater met.

Plus, Grande is no stranger to getting tattoos with partners. Grande has well over 60 tattoos, and quite a few of them are either matching tattoos with partners or ones in honor of her exes. For instance, back in the summer of 2015, Grande and her then-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez got the tattoo “hi” inked on their feet.

Along with that, Grande has gotten quite a few matching tattoos with her ex-fiance Pete Davidson, including getting his name tattooed on her hand and a matching cloud tattoo. However, she has since gotten most of them covered up.

