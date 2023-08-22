Jane Seymour Shares the Interesting Reason Why She’s Not Planning on Walking Down the Aisle for a Fifth Time

With her long career as an actress and four marriages under her belt, it’s safe to say that Jane Seymour has lived quite an incredible life. And, just by looking at the Live and Let Die star’s IMDb page, it’s clear she won’t be stopping anytime soon. As for her marriages, however, Seymour might be ready to throw in the towel.

“I’m not going to get married again,” she told Saga Exceptional Magazine as their new cover star (She’s seen rocking a leggy floral dress with Barbie pink heels on the cover). Currently, Seymour is dating Buster director David Green, who has been her partner for the past nine years. And though the two seem to share a special bond, they aren’t planning on heading down the aisle.

“David is more of a great friend and companion; someone I love and respect hugely,” she told the outlet. “But the older I’ve got, the more independent I’ve become. There will not be another marriage.”

Previously, Seymour got married and divorced four times. Her first marriage, to theatre director Michael Attenborough, lasted two years from 1971 to 1973. In 1977, Seymour then married her second husband, Geoffrey Planer, but the two called it quits by 1978. Her third marriage, to actor David Flynn, lasted from 1981 to 1992. Lastly, her most recent marriage, to James Keach, came to an end in 2015 after 22 years together.

When looking back at those relationships, Seymour only had negative things to say about Flynn, who allegedly left her “bankrupt and penniless” back in 1992. “That was one of the most awful periods of my life,” she said of their split. “But it was the very next day after I discovered I was pretty much homeless that I was offered the role in Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman. So, when terrible things happen, good things can happen too. I chose not to dwell on the negative.”

Every other ex, however, is still friends with Seymour. “That is all in the past,” she said. “They are family. Family is family. You cannot let anything make you bitter because that will destroy you.” Talk about expert advice! Related story Kevin Federline Inserts Himself Back Into the Spotlight With Comments About Britney Spears' Divorce

Looks like Seymour knows exactly what she wants and doesn’t want and we’re totally here for it!

