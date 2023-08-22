New Reports Suggest Sam Asghari Is Divorcing Britney Spears For a Reason Related to Her Conservatorship

While he was once one of Britney Spears’ biggest supporters in regards to her conservatorship ending, a new report suggests Sam Asghari changed his tune somewhere along the way — and is now divorcing the iconic pop star because of her newfound freedom.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source told the outlet, “Britney could be argumentative at times, but also felt like Sam didn’t let her do a lot of things without him.” They continued, “Before Britney’s conservatorship ended, Sam was very supportive. Once it ended, Britney felt very free, but that eventually changed based on certain dynamics in her relationship with Sam.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – APRIL 12: Honoree Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD.

A second source revealed to ET, “Britney felt like things shifted in her relationship with Sam once her conservatorship ended. Before it ended, Britney was more in a set routine, but once she was free, a lot changed.” They added, “Britney wanted to embrace her freedom and felt like Sam couldn’t necessarily handle that. Britney will never let another person control her, and she felt like that was starting to happen again.”

While Spears was battling her father Jamie Spears in court to have the conservatorship ended in 2021, another source told ET, “[Asghari] feels like Jamie is far too controlling and adds a layer of trouble to [Asghari and Britney’s] relationship. In Sam’s eyes, there are far too many restrictions.”

Just days after her split from Sam Asghari, Britney Spears proves she is living life on her terms! ✨

https://t.co/tVw6fQM3dJ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 21, 2023

The “Circus” singer’s conservatorship was officially dissolved on November 12, 2021, and Spears and Asghari married a few months later on June 9, 2022. A little over a year later, Asghari filed for divorce on August 16, 2022.

In a statement shared on his Instagram, the actor wrote, “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.” Related story Jennifer Aniston Struggles With Romantic Relationships Because of This Aspect of Her Childhood

Before you go, click here to see the shortest celebrity marriages you probably forgot about.

