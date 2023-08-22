Jennifer Aniston Struggles With Romantic Relationships Because of This Aspect of Her Childhood

She may be one of the world’s biggest stars, but even Jennifer Aniston has childhood trauma she’s still dealing with at 54 years old.

In a new cover story for WSJ Magazine, the entertainment multi-hyphenate admitted she struggles with romantic relationships because of her parents’ tumultuous marriage that ultimately resulted in divorce.

“It was always a little bit difficult for me in relationships, I think, because I really was kind of alone,” the Friends alum shared. Aniston added, “My parents, watching my family’s relationship, didn’t make me kind of go, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to do that.'”

The Morning Show star explained the long-lasting impact of being witness to her mom and dad’s failed marriage, sharing, “I didn’t like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed, so I didn’t really know how to do that. So it was almost easier to just be kind of solo. So I didn’t have any real training in that give-and-take.”

Aniston continued musing about her outlook on relationships, asserting, “It’s just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want.” Even so, the beloved actress admitted, “It’s still a challenge for me in a relationship. I’m really good at every other job I have, and that’s sort of the one area that’s a little…”

The Hollywood icon has been married twice, first to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, then to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018. Between her two ex-husbands, Aniston also dated Vince Vaughn and John Mayer.

Of her two most serious relationships, the Murder Mystery actress told Elle in 2018, “My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in [my] personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn’t exist within that arrangement anymore,” she opined.

Aniston added, “Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive. To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you’re doing your one life a disservice.”

