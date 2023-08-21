One of Donald Trump’s Kids May Reportedly Stand In for Him at This Important Presidential Campaign Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There have been predictions and musings from every angle on whether or not former US President Donald Trump will be in attendance for the GOP debate on Aug 23. Despite many saying he may do a total 180 and be a part of the long-awaited debate, just as many say that’s not on his mind. (And he even said on Aug 20 that he wouldn’t attend that one or the second debate!) However, one of his kids will be going in his place, along with their partner.

Now, no, it won’t be Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, despite their wishy-washy stance on whether they want to stay in Donald’s inner circle or not. No, the Trump kid in attendance at the Milwaukee on Aug 23 will be Donald’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr., along with his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Making the Case author and Donald Jr. team confirmed to DailyMail that they will continue to show their solidarity with Donald by attending the debate. As of Aug 21, it’s confirmed that they will talk to the media both before and after the debate, but it’s still up in the air if they’ll be in the audience.

This isn’t the first time that Donald Jr and Guilfoyle have shown their support for Donald, even more so than his other children. (Ivanka has publicly said she’s stepping away from politics, and Eric, Tiffany, and Barron have stayed out of the media cycle for the most part.)

Donald Jr and Guilfoyle have been seen alongside the Home Alone 2 star on multiple occasions, with the most recent instance being seen at his side at Mar-a-Lago in April.

So while Donald may be a no-show, his eldest son and Guilfoyle have RSVP’d “yes.”

