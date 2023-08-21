Gwyneth Paltrow & Daughter Apple Playfully Pose In Matching Outfits For Their Most Jarring Copy & Paste Moment Yet

Apple Martin got it from her mama, Gwyneth Paltrow — and by “it,” we mean every one of her features from head to toe. The 50-year-old and 19-year-old mother-daughter duo are seriously giving Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe a run for their money in the lookalike department.

In a new carousel of photos shared by Paltrow on her Instagram, the iconic actress documented a slew of her summer outfits — including one shot of her and Martin matching in Kelly green Hunter boots.

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin is truly her mom's number one fan! 😍 https://t.co/4tAjyWwckB — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 17, 2023

Standing in an idyllic gravel drive surrounded by tall hedges and greenery, the pair posed with their mouths open in elated smiles as they each hiked up a leg to show off their rain boots. Martin wore a pale yellow Gucci smock dress, while Paltrow wore white and green gingham shorts with a white puff-sleeved blouse.

The teen’s blonde tresses fell around her shoulders, and her mom’s icy locks were slicked back in her signature bun. From their facial expressions to their posture to their boots, Martin and Paltrow look nearly identical — and fans couldn’t help but comment on how much the Iron Man star looks like her own mother, Blythe Danner.

“Wow! You look so much like your beautiful mother,” one fan wrote, while another echoed the sentiment with, “you’re looking so much like your mom.” Strong genetics clearly run on that side of the family!