The Georgia Jail Is Taking Extreme Measures Ahead of Donald Trump Turning Himself In

All eyes are on all the political happenings that’ll come to be this week, from the first GOP debate on Aug 23 to when former US President Donald Trump will go to the Georgia jail for his fourth indictment. Trump is legally required to turn himself in for booking by Aug 25, and many have speculated if he’ll wait til the day of, or sometime beforehand, like during the GOP debate. Either way, in preparation, the jail is taking drastic measures.

According to information and photos obtained by DailyMail, the Fulton County jail is preparing for every worst-case scenario out there when it comes to Trump turning himself in. Details from the report indicate that not only are they beefing up security, but they’re installing steel barriers throughout the building.

Why are they doing this? It’s alleged they’re prepping for either a media circus, protestors, or a mix of both when Trump and his 18 co-conspirators arrive for booking.

It’s reported that he will not be given special treatment and be fingerprinted on-site at the jail.

Many have questions about the jail where the former President will be going to, specifically about the investigations the Department of Justice has been doing of the facility. (For those who don’t know, the jail has been probed after allegations of inmate abuse and neglect came to light a month prior, per ABCNews.)

But will the Home Alone 2 star be staying there for an extended time? No. Per the BBC, it is believed that while he won’t be given special treatment, the process for booking may be expedited to minimize the possible ruckus outside the walls. Along with that, it’s believed he will only be there for a few hours, and then will be given protection to take him to one of his private planes.

