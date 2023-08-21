Tom Brady Is Whisking Irina Shayk Off Her Feet, According to a New Report on Their Fairytale Romance

Tom Brady is channeling his inner Prince Charming when it comes to his whirlwind fairytale romance with Irina Shayk, according to a new report.

On Monday, People shared that a source told the outlet the supermodel, 37, is “impressed with Tom,” adding that the retired NFL quarterback, 46, is Shayk’s “dream guy.” The source continued, “She loves dating him. They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can.”

Things are reportedly getting serious between Tom Brady and Irina Shayk. https://t.co/lL6CRUfS8I — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 16, 2023

Though they both have children and various work obligations, the source claimed, “Irina doesn’t mind traveling to see him. She is very excited about their relationship.”

The new couple has been spotted in public on multiple occasions, though they’re keeping their burgeoning romance somewhat discreet at this point. Brady and Shayk were most recently seen in London last week, each leaving the same hotel separately but within a few minutes of one another.

Prior to that, the duo was spotted on a dinner date in New York City earlier this month, and they were photographed sharing a sweet moment in a car during a July visit in Los Angeles.

Irina Shayk is reportedly taking drastic measures to keep her romance with Tom Brady under wraps. https://t.co/1EKzNGVBRo — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 14, 2023

When news of their potential couplehood arose, another source told People that the pair met in June while in Italy for the wedding of billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick. Italian summer and lavish nuptials certainly make for a dreamy meet-cute, that’s for sure! Related story Madonna’s Family-Oriented Step With Her New BF Proves This May Be More Serious Than Anyone Thought

Brady and Shayk have yet to comment on the speculation around their relationship, but if the football player is truly the runway model’s “dream guy” and the photo evidence is exactly what it seems, it’s only a matter of time.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples with the best stories behind how they met.

