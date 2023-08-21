Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Just Got Candid About Her Grief Journey Over a Year Since Her Mother’s Passing

No matter how you get through it, whether it’s long or short, with family or alone, the journey of grieving someone is a hard and complicated road. For Chloe Lattanzi, the only daughter to the late Grease star Olivia Newton-John, her life since her mother’s death has been challenging, and she’s finally opening up about it.

In a video posted to Instagram recently, the singer and actress got candid about her struggles since her mom’s passing on August 8, 2022. “Since my mom’s passing and the year and a half with her going through cancer, I have not been okay,” she began. “I’ve had extreme memory loss, I’ve had difficulty getting out of bed. I’ve stuck to my commitments but I have been neglecting myself.”

“One of my mom’s biggest messages was ‘take care of you,'” Lattanzi continued. “If you don’t take care of you, you cannot give your full capacity of love, wisdom, kindness and power to everyone else.”

And, fully recognizing the importance of some self-care, Lattanzi announced she’d be taking a three-week-long break from social media following Olivia’s Walk for Wellness, her mother’s annual fundraising event for cancer.

“So, after the walk, I’m going to disappear for about three weeks, just to honor my mind, body and spirit because I’m developing a little bit of health issues in my mind and my body,” she added.

“I just wanted to say to anyone who I have been inconsistent with, I’m so sorry. I haven’t been consistent with myself and I haven’t been taking care of myself,” Lattanzi said. “So in the spirit of my mother and the spirit of the Wellness Walk, I’m going to take a month to do that so that I can be of complete service to everyone else.” Related story I Lost My Mom & Sister in the Span of Three Years — Here's What I Learned in the Process

Lattanzi ended with some encouragement to anyone who might be sharing her feelings. “If you needed this reminder, I hope it was helpful,” she ended.

In the caption, Lattanzi continued her self-care message. “In order to take care of others, you must first start with you. This is a universal truth, a universal law,” she wrote in the caption. “I look forward to coming home 🏡 to my power. I will see you at the walk! And I look forward to health and wellness again. We never know what someone’s inner world really looks like.”

“Please take care of you, and your capacity for healing others and being more powerful than you ever could have imagined will follow,” she told her followers. “Take it easy. Take it slow. Easy does it darlings.”

Olivia Newton-John's daughter shared the most heartfelt eulogy at a state memorial service in Melbourne. ❤️ https://t.co/7cXfTPtpGU — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 27, 2023

In the comments, supporters of Lattanzi are seen cheering her on in her decision. “Take all the time that you need,” wrote on user. “You are number one. You are growing in leaps and bounds. Your mama would be so proud. We are so proud, and we love you. ❤️✨.” “Your Mom wants you to take good care of you so please do that & remember she’s always with you 💕,” wrote another supporter.

Earlier this year, Lattanzi gave a touching eulogy to her mom during a memorial service in Melbourne. “I stand here before you so desperately wanting to feel strong and confident and speak eloquently,” she said to the crowd before her. “But the truth is I feel like a little girl lost without her mother. She was my safe space. My guide my biggest fan and the earth beneath my feet.”

Our hearts go out to Lattanzi in this complicated time.

