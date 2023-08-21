Sandra Bullock Is Reportedly Planning on Saying Goodbye to Late Partner Bryan Randall in This ‘Magical’ Place of Theirs

After losing a loved one, dealing with grief is unfortunately not the only thing someone has to work through. In fact, in many cases, worrying about planning a funeral, figuring out their will, or where to scatter their ashes can be another hassle to figure out. But, according to insider sources, Sandra Bullock already knows where she wants to say her final goodbye to her late partner, Bryan Randall.

According to a source in Daily Mail, The Blind Side star is planning on scattering Randall’s ashes in Three Bees, a luxury resort in Harbor Island, Bahamas. “The place was just so special to them both,” one source revealed, with another adding that the spot was “magical” to them.

“They would take over the entire island so they could just be themselves,” the source continued. “It was a place where they shared some of their happiest times together and with the kids and friends. They would go there for weeks at a time.”

Given the resort’s special significance to the pair, Bullock’s decision was easy to make. “It holds a lot of meaning and it just makes sense for that to be where she says goodbye to him,” the source said.

Sandra Bullock truly loved her partner, Bryan Randall. ❤️ https://t.co/oUE9wGQFrA — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 8, 2023

Prior to the reports about Randall’s ashes, a resurfaced video showed Bullock and Randall slow-dancing on a beach as they exchanged vows a few years ago. And, as it turns out, the December 2017 low-key ceremony was as Three Bees.

“They really did this for the children, to kind of seal the deal and show them this was a forever thing,” a source told Daily Mail, adding that Bullock’s kids, Louis and Laila, started calling Randall their dad from then on. Related story Fans Are Swooning Over Brittany & Patrick Mahomes in Photos Honoring the NFL Quarterback's Career Milestone

Not long after their commitment ceremony, however, Randall was diagnosed with ALS and, after a three-year battle, he passed away at age 57. Though we know Randall was taken from this world, and his wonderful family, too soon, we’re hoping saying goodbye to him in such a beautiful and meaningful place gives them closure.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples who never felt the need to get married.

