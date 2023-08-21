Madonna’s Family-Oriented Step With Her New BF Proves This May Be More Serious Than Anyone Thought

When news broke that Madonna was dating her 29-year-old boyfriend Joshua Popper, many people online were convinced that it’d be another fling. However, Madonna just made a monumental step in their relationship that shows this new relationship may be way more serious than anyone thought.

During her recent birthday celebrations, the Four Rooms star took a family trip to Lisbon. And according to the Sun, Popper was another loved one who made it for the celebrations. Not only that, but Popper met another one of her sons: Rocco for the first time while on this family vacation.

It seems like less than six months after they started their relationship, they’ve seemed to have made huge strides!

For those that don’t know, Madonna and Popper started dating in March 2023 after she and her previous partner Andrew Darnell split after a year together the month prior. It’s been reported that Popper and Madonna met because Popper is her other son, David’s weightlifting coach, and they met at his gym, Bredwinners.

Madonna has six children — Lourdes, born in Oct 1996, Rocco, born in May 1997, David, born in Sept 2005, Mercy, born in Jan 2006, and twins Stella and Estere, born in Aug 2012. While it’s reported that Popper has met her sons, it hasn’t been confirmed or denied if he’s met her daughters.

Not much else is known about the new relationship, except for reports that claim she made him sign an NDA about certain aspects of their relationship, specifically about what goes on in the bedroom.

Related story Tom Brady Is Whisking Irina Shayk Off Her Feet, According to a New Report on Their Fairytale Romance

According to insiders who spilled the beans to Radar Online: “The number one rule of dating Madonna is you don’t talk about Madonna. No one is more controlling of her image than she is.”

Before you go, click here to see everyone Madonna has been linked to:

