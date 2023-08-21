Heidi Klum Gets Candid About 16-Year Age Gap In Her Marriage After Being Asked If She Feels Like Her Husband’s ‘Mom’

Heidi Klum is candidly speaking her mind about the nearly 17-year age gap between herself and her husband, and the truth of the matter is she simply doesn’t think about it — until people bring it up to her.

The supermodel hosted a Q&A on her Instagram Story on Sunday, and one fan boldly asked, “Don’t you feel that you’re in the age of Tom’s mom or age really doesn’t matter?” Klum, who’s 50 years old to her husband Tom Kaulitz’s 33, gracefully responded, “I honestly only feel that way when people point it out to me.”

CAP D’ANTIBES, FRANCE – MAY 25: Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR.

While she doesn’t usually entertain criticism or speculation about the age difference between herself and Kaulitz, the former Project Runway host opened up about the narrative during a 2018 interview with InStyle, per E! News. Then 45 and 28, respectively, Klum revealed, “Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself. My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it.”

Commenting on the phenomenon, she continued, “That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don’t really think about it that much otherwise.” Klum added, “You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

The fact of the matter is far fewer people are asking 61-year-old George Clooney whether or not he feels like 45-year-old Amal’s dad or the same of 68-year-old Bruce Willis and 45-year-old Emma Heming — because they’re men, and it’s much more normalized and accepted for a man to be with a younger woman than it is for a woman to be with a younger man.

Two adults, regardless of age, can be in a loving and completely normal relationship, and we're here for Klum asserting that what's weird about her marriage isn't the age difference between her and Kaulitz — it's the fact that people make such a spectacle out of it.

