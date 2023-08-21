Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Fans Are Swooning Over Brittany & Patrick Mahomes in Photos Honoring the NFL Quarterback’s Career Milestone

Alyssa K. Davis
Brittany & Patrick Mahomes
Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.

Brittany Mahomes is celebrating her husband’s latest career achievement, and in turn, the internet is celebrating their love.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, Brittany cheered on her NFL quarterback husband, Patrick Mahomes, as he began his seventh season in the professional football league. Captioning a series of photos, “Year Seven❤️💛,” the mom of two included a shot of her and Patrick kissing, as well as one of them walking toward each other to embrace.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: (L-R) Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld.

Fans ate up the sweet moment, with one commenting, “Look at the way he looks at her 🥹🥹🥹🥹.” Another person adoringly wrote, “You are the cutest couple in the NFL,” while someone else penned, “Look how he is looking right at your lips when he walks towards you. Now that’s love❤️”

More fans fawned over Brittany’s outfit as much as the obvious love between her and the quarterback, with one person writing, “Y’all couldn’t be any cuter…and those shorts!! Hot Mama!!! 😍😍.”

Upholding her tradition of supporting Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs through her fashion as much as her presence, Brittany donned a fitted red t-shirt, a black pair of boxer-style shorts with “Mahomes” stamped across the hem, a pair of chunky black combat boots, and a yellow crossbody Prada bag.

Another Mahomes fan commented, “You are the cutest couple in the NFL..keep the pictures coming!” With the football season just beginning, we’re surely in store for many more fashion moments and swoon-worthy PDA shots in the coming months.

