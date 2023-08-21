Ron DeSantis Was Reportedly Uninvited to This A-List Wedding Because of His Far-Right Politics

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is struggling with his 2024 presidential campaign, and it also looks like he’s not too popular on the wedding circuit. The messy lawsuit between Nicola Peltz’s father, Nelson Peltz, and her former wedding planners, Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalbaon, revealed a very juicy secret about the politician.

The wedding planners only lasted eight days on the job because the clients were reportedly very hard to please. Nelson wants his $159,000 wedding deposit back, which seems quite petty considering the wedding was estimated to cost $4 million. At the heart of Braghin and Grijalbaon’s countersuit (yes, they are suing him back) is the constantly revised guest list which involved 500 invitees. It seems that Nicola really didn’t want her dad’s Republican Party friends at her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham. The 28-year-old actress was “adamant about not inviting certain politicians” and apparently, Nicola was not a fan of DeSantis’ far-right politics.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz. Photo: MEGA.

According to the court documents obtained by HuffPost, Nicola texted the wedding planners, “Desantis must be OFF THE GUEST LIST. PLEASE CONFIRM!”

Her mother, Claudia DeSantis, added, “Important first thing in AM.”

DeSantis and his wife, Casey DeSantis, did not make the A-list wedding cut and they missed the opportunity to hob-knob with Hollywood stars like Eva Longoria, Elizabeth Hurley, and Gisele Bündchen. It sounds like he wouldn’t have fit in with the crowd anyway since he finds Hollywood too “woke” for his liking.

‘The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival’ by Ron DeSantis $18.16 $35.00 48% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

Nicola and Claudia haven’t been DeSantis fans for a while, but it sounds like Nelson has finally joined them. His reported donations have cooled off after his 2022 run for governor because he reportedly finds the presidential candidate’s “his position on abortion is way too severe,” per a Financial Times source. Nelson has not donated to DeSantis’ 2024 presidential campaign, and probably won’t if Claudia and Nicola have their way.

Related story Newly Revealed Details From Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston's 2000 Wedding Prove Just How Fancy It Was

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.