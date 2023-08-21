Blake Lively Jokes About Embarking on a New Profession But She May Actually Be Sitting on a Million-Dollar Venture

Blake Lively may only be joking about stepping into a new career venture, but we — and at least three more of her fans — think she should take the idea much more seriously.

On Saturday, the actress, Betty Buzz businesswoman, and mom of four took to her Instagram Story to share her latest creation. Posting a photo of her head turned to show off her floral hoop earrings, which she made herself, Lively wrote, “I’m officially a jewelry designer. For myself.” The Gossip Girl alum joked, “Any iron bead jewelry requests, send ’em to me. Gonna be tough to scale this one.”

Blake Lively wears Atelier Versace and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion. The annual event was held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2, 2022. Photo by Chris Polk/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images.

The earrings in question were created from pastel-colored iron beads to create a large floral wreath, which dangled from her ears. Lively also wore a pair of stud earrings and several necklaces, including one beaded, one tennis, and one chain necklace. The Age of Adaline star’s honey-colored hair was slicked back with daisies circling her bun, and she donned an oatmeal-colored sweater.

In a second selfie documenting her adventure at a playground in the UK (because #momthings), Lively wrote, “Also shout out to the 3 people who asked me where I got my earrings. My diy ego is spectacularly boosted.” See photos of the earrings HERE.

If this article makes its way to her, we hope her DIY ego is lifted even more — specifically to the point in which Lively actually creates her own jewelry company. If anyone can do it, it’s her. She styles herself for Hollywood events, including red carpet movie premieres and the prestigious Met Gala, after all!