Experts Think Meghan Markle Should Make a Shocking Move With Her Royal Title for Potential Wellness Career

To keep the royal title, or not to keep the royal title; that has been the question so many experts have pondered when it comes to Meghan Markle’s title of being the Duchess of Sussex. Royal expert and author of My Husband and I: The Inside Story of the Royal Marriage Ingrid Seward explained that if Meghan wants to make serious traction in the wellness world like her alleged hero, Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow, then she has to give up the title.

“Maybe I’m a bit old-fashioned but I really don’t think a duchess who’s married to the King’s son should be going around promoting goods,” she said, per Mirror. “I mean, everything she wears she’s been given and she expects that and working princesses and duchesses would never do that.”

She added, “I’m actually now of the opinion, and I never have been before that if she wants to do that, regenerate her lifestyle blog, she really should give up her title and just be Meghan Markle and forget the Duchess of Sussex and leave Harry well out of it.”

For those that don’t know, Meghan originally founded The Tig back in 2014 (which she named after her favorite wine Tignanello), and it hit some serious milestones while it was up. Not only did she conduct interviews with stars, and was able to release two clothing lines from 2015 to 2016 through the clothing company Reitmans.

And ever since Meghan and Harry left the royal family in 2020, people have been waiting for her to revive The Tig. We know that the Duchess of Sussex applied for a trademark for the blog in Nov 2022, and recently, she issued a Notice of Allowance document for The Tig, making people speculate that it’ll be up as early as Oct 2023.

Many have also said she has been wanting to create a wellness empire that rivals Goop, and this expert thinks ditching the title may be the way to go.

