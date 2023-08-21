Meghan Markle Subtly Proved Her Powerful Influence Without Even Being Paid a Dime

While royal critics are busy bashing Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has been quietly making moves in Montecito. Her resurgence in popularity was cemented with viewers’ rediscovery of her acting days after Suits moved over to Netflix this summer, and her recent paparazzi sighting became a financial windfall for one company, thanks to a small patch on her wrist.

The NuCalm patch, a small circular patch spotted on the Duchess of Sussex’s left wrist (see the photo HERE), sent people scrambling to the business’ website to not only learn more, but to also make a purchase. NuCalm uses neuroscience technology to help resolve stress and improve sleep quality. If anyone had a stressful spring, it was Meghan and Prince Harry. It’s no wonder her fans rushed to test the product out for themselves because if it’s good enough for the Duchess of Sussex, it’s good enough for them. She was not being paid by the company either, NuCalm just happened to luck out that a photographer captured her wrist at just the right time.

King Charles knows the influence Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has on the public. https://t.co/dcIzkSERnE — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 21, 2023

“Meghan’s not seeking out opportunities to be photographed, but she’s realized she has to live her life, none of the cameras are going away,” a source told Page Six. While Meghan wasn’t paid for the NuCalm viral moment — the company denied it in a statement — it wouldn’t be surprising if she teamed up with another company because she’s proving to be a powerful influencer. There have been plenty of rumors that she’s reviving her blog, The Tig, or is looking to create a lifestyle brand like Martha Stewart, but insiders promise big is coming.

“Meghan and the team are working hard,” they shared with the media outlet. “I think it will be surprising, it won’t be what everybody is expecting it to be, it will feel familiar to who Meghan is.” Things are slowly turning around for the Sussexes as they lean into their U.S. life and lean further away from the royal life they left behind.

Before you go, click here to see every time Meghan Markle reminded us of Princess Diana: