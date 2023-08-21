Melania Trump Is Allegedly Donald’s ‘Secret Weapon’ When Handling This Part of Public Life

While it seems former First Lady Melania Trump has been more MIA towards the public, insiders claim it’s a much different story behind the scenes. In fact, insiders allege that Melania is Donald Trump’s “secret weapon” for staying calm amid the legal battles consisting of four indictments, among other lawsuits like the defamation trial from E. Jean Carroll.

Per the Net Worth Of, insiders consistently highlighted the assertion that Melania is Donald’s “secret weapon” for managing his stress. They compiled multiple different insiders who’ve recently spilled the beans on Melania’s relationship with the Home Alone 2 star behind the scenes, saying how, per Vanity Fair, “She is his most intimate and internal sounding board.”

CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 18: Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gestures to his wife Melania after she delivered a speech on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicks off on July 18. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

They added what she does to minimize stress at every corner, saying, “Melania literally turns the news off at times so they can watch something else together, and she frowns over telephone or social media use at the table.”

Another insider from Page Six said she helps manage his stress easily by “keeping his temper in check. She provides a peaceful life for him when he needs it.” They added, “Melania is being credited by his friends with keeping President Trump ‘calm and focused’ amid the hellish week of his being indicted for the third time.”

The source from Page Six ended by saying, “She listens and isn’t afraid to give her honest opinions and advice. The couple has worked out a schedule and routine that works for them. She is his secret weapon to staying grounded.”

Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the former art director of the Met Gala and longtime Vogue staffer, was once friendly with Melania Trump in the way she figured a handful of other Upper East Side moms must be too. But what grew into a close friendship and Wolkoff’s agreement to plan Donald’s inauguration event turned into what Wolkoff calls a shocking betrayal during her time as Melania’s advisor. The full account is a remarkably clear picture of who Melania is and what role she plays in the White House in Melania and Me.

Related story One of Donald Trump's Kids May Reportedly Stand In for Him at This Important Presidential Campaign Event

'Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady' by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff $15.57 $28.00 44% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, click here to see presidential families over the years.

