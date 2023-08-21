Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

One of Donald Trump’s Former White House Staff Members May Hold Damning Evidence in Classified Documents Case

Kristyn Burtt
June 24, 2023, Washington, District of Columbia, USA: Former US President Donald J. Trump speaks. Plus Icon
Donald Trump ZumaPress.com/MEGA.
Donald Trump is juggling four legal cases right now, but it looks like his classified documents indictment is drawing the most eyeballs right now. It seems that the former chief of staff during his administration, Mark Meadows, might have had crucial evidence to implicate Donald Trump in the case.

An early draft of Meadows’ 2021 memoir, The Chief’s Chief, included information about the former president “having a classified war plan ‘on the couch’ at his office in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to ABC News who saw the manuscript. That meeting was not attended by Meadows, but his ghostwriter and publicist saw the documents while visiting with Donald Trump. The media outlet reported that portions of the story were “removed before the book was published.”

According to sources, Meadows had the paragraph edited because he knew that the “problematic” information, reportedly a four-page war plan, could come to haunt Donald Trump later on. He informed the Special Counsel of those changes and reportedly explained that the former president was not aware that the story was included in his original draft. The insiders also noted that Meadows had no knowledge that Donald Trump was taking classified documents with him when he left the White House, nor did he know of any “standing order” that would declassify some of the government records. 

The recording of the meeting with Donald Trump and Meadows’ team also doesn’t help the former president’s case. “Wait a minute, let’s see here. I just found, isn’t that amazing?” the recording captured Donald Trump, per ABC News. “This totally wins my case, you know. Except it is like, highly confidential. Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this. This was done by the military and given to me. As president I could have declassified, but now I can’t.” Now that the original manuscript, along with Meadows’ testimony to the special counsel, has been heard, Donald Trump may have a hard time wiggling his way out of this legal mess because there is a lot of evidence against him.

