Natalie Portman’s Latest Outing Shows Her Relationship With Benjamin Millepied Did a Total 180

Just days after reports came in that Natalie Portman was allegedly feeling “stuck” and confused about the trial separation with estranged husband Benjamin Millepied, it seems their relationship has made another total 180.

On Aug 20, the pair were seen out together during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, alongside their son Aleph. In photos obtained by DailyMail, they were seen sitting next to one another, with their son in the middle of them, chatting throughout the event.

Now, could this be a simple co-parenting meet-up we’ve seen so many celebrity exes do? Maybe, but the timing of it all has fans confused, and the opinions on Twitter couldn’t be more different.

One Twitter user wrote, “I think they were making up for their marriage or reconciling their marriage. Looks like they are getting back together,” but another user chimed in, saying, “Natalie just wants her children to spend time with their father. It is very important for children of that age to see the family together.”

While we’re not 100 percent sure what’s going on with this couple, insiders did tell Page Six that Millepied is determined to reconcile their marriage. “They have not split and are trying to work things out,” they said. “Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family.”

68th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman during the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 16, 2011 (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Portman and Millepied started their romance in 2009 after meeting on the set of the film Black Swan. They married in 2012, and later welcomed two children together named Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 6. They have decided to split up in 2023 after reports of infidelity, but it may be on more of a “trial” basis.

Insiders recently told RadarOnline that Portman is allegedly having second thoughts about splitting. “It’s been very difficult to hold on to her marriage — and painful to let it go. She’s stuck in the middle,” they said. She “doesn’t want to throw it all away, but she’s also desperately unhappy and having serious trust issues.”