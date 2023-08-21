King Charles III May Be Making His Biggest Move With Prince Harry Since Taking the Throne

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There might be a very important royal date on the calendar coming up: Sept. 17. That’s reportedly the date when King Charles III is finally going to meet with his estranged son, Prince Harry, for what is being called “peace talks,” according to OK! Magazine. If this meeting does come to fruition, this will hopefully shift the tense family relations that have been brewing since the Duke of Sussex released his memoir, Spare, earlier this year.

The timing couldn’t be better because Harry will have just wrapped the Invictus Games in Germany. “King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September which ties in with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Dusseldorf,” a palace insider told the media outlet. “The King has a rescheduled official visit to France on September 20 so has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak.”

There will be a lot to hash out between the father and son where it is expected to be just them — Meghan Markle, understandably, will not be participating in their conversation. And the palace insider believes that Charles “will make it very clear that there will be absolutely no private family business discussed in public moving forward.” That is a fair ask after both sides have been slinging mud through the press over the last year.

Sources are hopeful that a reconciliation can finally take place if this one crucial point of forgiveness can be met. “It’s fixable,” another insider explained to The Times. “Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit ‘we didn’t get everything right, and we got a lot wrong.’ It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done.” Let’s hope this family meeting becomes a major turning point in the royal feud.

