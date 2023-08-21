Donald Trump Has a Trick Up His Sleeve to ‘Upstage’ the Republican Primary Debate

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump made it very clear that he’s not participating in the first Republican debate of the presidential election cycle, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to sit quietly at home. The former president decided to make his presence known by doing an interview with former Fox New host Tucker Carlson.

This is Donald Trump’s way to “upstage” the other primary GOP candidates, according to The New York Times. The interview has already been prerecorded, according to The Washington Post, but everyone seems to be unclear where the video will broadcast. Carlson was fired from Fox News earlier this year and his show now appears on Twitter (aka X), which is a rival to Donald Trump’s Truth Social. Donald Trump’s spokesperson Steven Cheung remained cagey about the reported interview, telling the media outlet, “We cannot confirm or deny — stay tuned.”

Tucker Carlson. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

With Donald Trump opting out of the Republican debate, it will certainly hurt Fox News’ ratings. That leaves others like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to hold down the fort, but neither of them are exciting voters right now — and the former president isn’t shying away from bragging about his lead. “The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more,” he boasted on Truth Social. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”

Donald Trump might not have time to prepare for the debates anyway since his legal woes have been occupying him. He must surrender this week in his Georgia election interference case which might take place the same day as the debates — and it will only overshadow Fox News yet again.

