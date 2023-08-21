Britney Spears Publicly Moves on From Sam Asghari Divorce in New Video With Her ‘Fav Boys’

Britney Spears isn’t letting her split from Sam Asghari get her down.

The 41-year-old pop star shared two new videos on her Instagram on Sunday, just a few days after her soon-to-be ex-husband filed for divorce. In the first post, Spears rolled around in bed wearing nothing but a pair of lacy pink underwear and black knee-high boots. She set the compilation to Annie Lennox’s “I Put a Spell on You” and captioned the video, “🥽🥽🥽.”

Her second video was even more eyebrow-raising — Spears was joined by several men, one of which repeatedly licked her while she posed in a green mini-dress, white knee-high boots, and sunglasses. In another clip in the short video, the “Toxic” singer was held by four men beside an outdoor pool while another approached the group from behind and another shot the footage.

Spears captioned the post, “When you go to meet up with a so called ‘friend’ and drive an hour for chicken !!! Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom … I knew paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so how I was I followed ???”

She continued, “Malibu Canyon Road is the most horrible road ever to drive on … so what does a b*tch like me do !!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!!”

The two suggestive posts come after news of Asghari, 29, filing for divorce on August 16. Spears commented about the split on August 19, sharing a video of herself dancing on Instagram with the caption, “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!”

She continued, “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! … I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!”

The music icon added, “If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!!”

We truly hope she is doing well — we wish Spears nothing but happiness, health, and healing.

