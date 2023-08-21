King Charles III’s Royal Summit Is Reportedly Going To Place a Lot of Responsibility on Kate Middleton’s Shoulders

It looks like the royal family is starting to see the writing on the wall about the lackluster reception to King Charles III’s reign and they need to act quickly. Now that he is comfortable in his new role, he’s making moves and recognizing who the superstar in the family really is.

Charles is reportedly holding a “royal summit” at Balmoral that is designed to “deliver objectives for at least the next year,” according to the Mirror, and it’s going to give Kate Middleton the opportunity to shine. The plans will showcase the Princess of Wales’ “star quality” in hopes of uniting the Commonwealth and quieting the anti-monarchists. That could mean a lot of international travel for Kate and Prince William in the near future. Charles finally recognized that the dynamic duo is “at the heart of cementing their own future and that of the monarchy at large.”

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, might have to deal with her family's recent financial woes. https://t.co/ccsouXGu6O — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 14, 2023

The palace also wants to avoid the missteps of Kate and William’s disastrous Caribbean tour last year, which showed off the holes in the royal family’s PR messaging. “The Caribbean tour wasn’t a complete catastrophe, but it was a massive wake-up call. Simply turning up with a wave and a smile and a speech of friendship will not work anymore,” a source told the media outlet. The countries and tours will be carefully curated to show off the royal family in the best light.

It also appears that King Charles finally understands that he must put all of the senior royals in the spotlight, not just himself. If the people want Kate, then he should deliver Kate. “His Majesty is very clear,” a palace insider noted. “The Commonwealth must be at the very heart of his reign. He sees it as his utmost duty to fulfill the sincere wish of his late mother, that one of his central roles must be to ensure not only the survival but the robustness (of the organization).” It’s no doubt that King Charles has a big task ahead of him.

Before you go, click here to see all of Kate Middleton’s best hair looks as a royal.