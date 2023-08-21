Leni Klum Proves She Got It From Her Supermodel Mama Heidi in an Ab-Baring Emerald Bikini

Leni Klum is taking after her supermodel mom in more ways than one, and this time, it isn’t on the cover of a magazine or across major brand campaign images.

The 19-year-old was spotted on a luxurious summer holiday with her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky in the South of France, and while enjoying the sunshine aboard a yacht, Leni showed off her toned body in an emerald green bikini.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Leni Klum and Heidi Klum attend 2022 Harper’s Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary on September 09, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images.

The strappy swimsuit featured a triangle-cut top and thong silhouette bottoms. The up-and-coming model paired black sunglasses with her swimwear and wore her sun-highlighted tresses down — see the photos HERE.

Leni’s mom, Heidi Klum, 50, is known for baring her abs in chic bikinis as well. The Victoria’s Secret model was even spotted with her top off during a vacation in Italy with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. Like mother, like daughter!

Heidi shares Leni with her ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore, but the teen was adopted by Heidi’s ex-husband Seal in 2009. Of walking in her mom’s footsteps, Leni told People in October 2022, “I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom. But I am doing the work and putting in the time.” She explained, “Now I’m working on my own, traveling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing.”