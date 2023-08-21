Jennifer Lopez Just Celebrated Her First Wedding Anniversary With Ben Affleck With the Sweetest Pictures From Their Big Day

Though they’ve been in each other’s lives for decades, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going through their relationship firsts all over again since getting back together in 2021. And, on August 21, the lovebirds celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

To toast the special occasion, the “On the Floor” singer posted two pictures from their Georgia wedding a year ago on Instagram. In the first picture, the Batman star is carrying Lopez as the two are seen laughing from ear to ear. In the photo, Lopez is seen wearing a white wedding dress with ruffled short sleeves and a long white veil while Affleck is looking dapper as ever in a white tuxedo, white button-down and a black bow tie.

In the second picture, one that feels even more intimate, Lopez and Affleck are seen kissing while fireworks go off in the background. In this picture, Affleck appears to be wearing the same white suit while Lopez changed into a plunging figure-hugging wedding dress with pearls all over the neckline.

“One year ago today 🤍 …,” Lopez began the caption. Lopez then continued with a snippet of her upcoming song “Dear Ben Part II” from her upcoming album This Is Me…Now.

"Dear Ben, Sitting here alone, Looking at my ring ring, Feeling overwhelmed. It makes me wanna sing sing. How did we end up here, Without a rewind. Oh my, This is my life…," Lopez wrote. "Jennifer 🤍#DearBenPartII #ThisIsMeNow."

In the comment section, fans of Bennifer can be seen pouring their love for the couple. “Happy anniversary to the couple who proves that dreams someday come true,” wrote one user. “I have been rooting for you since day one when you were together the first time,” wrote another user. “Soulmates for sure and the way you laugh together.😍❤️”

Prior to their anniversary, Lopez kept the lovefest going in her previous two Instagram posts. In a recent photo gallery to Instagram, for example, Lopez shared a close-up picture of her necklace that spelled out “BEN.” Talk about adorable! “This Is…August (so far),” she wrote in the caption.

Before that sweet shoutout, Lopez shared an adorable video of them singing in the car to celebrate Affleck’s birthday. “Dear Ben … Happy Birthday,” she wrote in the caption of the video, where the two of them sang to Sam Cooke’s hit single “(What A) Wonderful World.” “I love you!” she continued.

These two are truly as in love as ever, and we love to see it! Congrats to the happy couple!

