Miley Cyrus Filled This Special Role on Mom Tish’s Wedding Day Amid Estrangement From Dad Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus may be estranged from her dad Billy Ray, but she’s never been closer to her mom Tish — and the 56-year-old’s wedding to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell this past weekend is the latest proof.

Tish and Purcell, 53, tied the knot in Malibu during a lavish poolside ceremony on Saturday, and Miley, 30, filled a special role during the intimate event. In addition to Tish’s older children, son Trace, 34, and daughter Brandi, 36, Miley was part of her wedding party. The “Flowers” singer wasn’t just a bridesmaid though — according to the Daily Mail, Miley served as Tish’s maid of honor.

Tish and Purcell made their relationship public in November 2022, just seven months after the mom of five filed for divorce from Billy Ray that April for the third time. They’d been married for 28 years.

Purcell popped the question in April 2023, to which Tish emphatically wrote, “A thousand times…. YES @dominicpurcell,” when she announced the happy news on her Instagram.

As for Billy Ray, 61, he and his 34-year-old fiancée Firerose confirmed their engagement in November 2022 after a few months of dating. They’ve yet to say “I do,” but it looks unlikely that Miley will attend their wedding.

In October 2022, a source told E! News, "The divorce between [Miley's] parents [has] put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it's been hard to connect with him in the last year." They added, "She, of course, hopes he is happy, but Miley has been closer to her mom Tish throughout the divorce."

In addition to the divorce between her parents, the former child star is also reportedly at odds with Billy Ray’s relationship with Firerose — whom he met on the set of Hannah Montana. The aspiring singer is only four years older than Miley, and The Sun claims a major source of tension between the once close father-daughter pair has a lot to do with the age of his fiancée.

Tish and Billy Ray also share two younger children, Braison, 29, and Noah, 23. It’s unclear whether or not they were at their mother’s wedding, but one thing that is clear is tensions in the family are certainly high.

