Reese Witherspoon Shared The Sweetest Selfie With This Former Co-Star Who Reportedly Supported Her Through Her Jim Toth Divorce

Now that Reese Witherspoon is in her single girl era again, she’s keeping her BFFs and former co-stars as close as can be, specifically, the one who reportedly got her through her divorce from Jim Toth: Nicole Kidman.

Insiders told RadarOnline back in June that “Nicole’s totally helping Reese navigate her divorce. That’s what friends are for.” Along with being BFFs, they were co-stars on the beloved hit series Big Little Lies, and now, they’re soccer buddies!

On Aug 19, the Whiskey in a Teacup author shared a rare selfie to her Instagram with the caption reading, “Let’s gooooo, Nashville SC!”

In the selfie, we see Witherspoon smiling from ear to ear as she rocks her iconic blonde wispy bands and a navy blue top, posing next to her BFF Kidman, who’s rocking a black turtleneck top and blue jeans. The friends that go out stylishly together, stay together; we’re making that a rule.

Besides being former co-stars, Witherspoon and Kidman have one of the most wholesome friendships in Hollywood (and past interviews prove that)!

Back in June 2016, Kidman told E! News: “I love her . . . We have so much in common and we’re very close. I’m lucky to have her as such a good friend.” And don’t forget when Witherspoon called Kidman her “beautiful, soulful, talented friend” when she presented her the Tribute Honor at the Gotham Awards. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg with their friendship!

And as we previously stated, Kidman was allegedly the one to help Witherspoon navigate her divorce from her husband of nearly 12 years. On March 24, Witherspoon star and Toth broke the news of their divorce in a joint statement on her Instagram, and later finalized their divorce in Aug 2023.

