Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Ron DeSantis’ Campaign Manager Claims He’s Reportedly Prepared To Be ‘The Center of Attacks’ After This

Delilah Gray
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 08: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech after defeating Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist during his election night watch party at the Tampa Convention Center on November 8, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. DeSantis was the projected winner by a double-digit lead.
Plus Icon
Ron DeSantis Octavio Jones/Getty Images.

It seems Ron DeSantis may be preparing for the worst, but according to his campaign manager, that may be exactly what they want.

With the first GOP debate in the 2024 presidential race happening on Aug 23, all eyes were on what could happen that week. From the debate to whether Donald Trump’s campaign advisor was right about him turning himself in, everyone is waiting to see what happens.

DeSantis’ new superstar campaign manager James Uthmeier recently sent out a memo to donors and supporters, which was obtained by AOL. The memo states that this presidential run is a “two-man race” between DeSantis and former US President Donald Trump. Because of this, DeSantis’s campaign is reportedly “fully prepared” to be “on the receiving end of false, desperate charges from other candidates and the legacy media.”

Uthmeier even poked the bear with the other candidates, saying it’s their “biggest chance yet to grab headlines by attacking the governor, so we know they will try their best.”

Along with that, there was another bombshell that recently came out about DeSantis’s debate strategy. According to AOL via the PAC Never Back Down memo given to the New York Times, DeSantis is advised to “hammer” entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and defend Trump, but on one condition. And if he’s attacked by other Republic presidential candidate Chris Christie. But despite this advice, DeSantis’ said to FOX that he’s “not going to influence what I do. We’re gonna go, and we’re gonna speak the truth and we’re looking forward to getting the job done.”

Clearly, many want to know what DeSantis will do come Aug 23. While many think the PAC’s details will come into play, The Courage to Be Free author’s team’s memo indicates he may be playing more on the defensive side than the offensive.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History. 
Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad