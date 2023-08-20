Natalie Portman Is Reportedly ‘Having Second Thoughts’ About Doing This With Benjamin Millepied

It seems insiders have a new view on Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied’s highly-publicized relationship. While many have said Portman is ready to move on and try a new era, insiders are claiming that she’s now “stuck” on what to do next with Millepied.

Insiders recently told RadarOnline that Portman may be looking to try out a “trial separation” because it seems like the “best solution at this point.”

“It’s been very difficult to hold on to her marriage — and painful to let it go. She’s stuck in the middle,” they said. She “doesn’t want to throw it all away, but she’s also desperately unhappy and having serious trust issues.”

68th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman during the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 16, 2011 (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

The insider also claimed that she might want to avoid a messy divorce “because of the children” the two share together.

While Millepied has kept a low profile from the public eye, the Oscar-winning actress has been seen at quite a few events recently, with the latest one making headlines since she was out without her wedding ring.

CANNES, FRANCE – APRIL 17: Camille Etienne attends the “Pourquoi On Se Bat, Rendez-Vous” photocall during the 6th Canneseries International Festival : Day Four on April 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

For those unaware, Portman and Millepied split up recently. Their relationship hit a turning point when he allegedly had an affair with climate activist Camille Etienne, according to Page Six. (But sources say “the spark has been missing for a really long time.”)

Portman and Millepied started their romance in 2009 after meeting on the set of the film Black Swan. They married in 2012, and later welcomed two children together named Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 6. They have decided to split up in 2023, but it may be on more of a “trial” basis.

