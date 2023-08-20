Jennifer Lopez Gave Ben Affleck a Very Touching Shout-Out in Her Latest Batch of Instagram Photos

Based on her latest batch of photos on Instagram, no one’s having a better August than Jennifer Lopez. The “Jenny from the Block” singer shared a photo dump featuring some of the highlights from the month thus far. Among the snapshots included in her post, J. Lo shared a very sweet and subtle shout-out to her husband, Ben Affleck.

Before we dive into that touching tribute, let’s take a moment to scroll through the other photos in Lopez’s carousel post, shall we? The first few images featured the Hustlers star soaking up the summer sun and looking simply stunning. One photo appeared to show off a birthday cake from what may have been Affleck’s celebrations around Aug. 15. Plus there were plenty of incredible fashion looks from the mom of two.

But it was the last photo that really caught our attention. The picture, which you can see in the post above, features a close-up of a necklace Lopez is wearing. What do the letters spell out? BEN — her husband’s name, of course. “This Is…August (so far),” the caption to Lopez’s post reads.

Between their red carpet appearances and a few candid interviews here and there, it’s not often we get an intimate look at this couple’s romance. But moments like this really solidify just how close the two are. We’re kind of obsessed with this cute little tribute, and cannot wait to see what Lopez shares next.

