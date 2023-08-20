Prince Harry’s Forthcoming Project Reportedly May Face This ‘Difficult’ Obstacle

It’s been a few years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to take a step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family, and in that time, the couple have explored a number of projects and pursuits. In this new chapter, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are considering their own ventures independent of one another. But one of Prince Harry’s forthcoming endeavors might face a rather difficult obstacle.

The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming limited documentary series, Heart of Invictus, will hit Netflix on Aug. 30. A trailer for the series came out just a few days ago, and a report suggests that it might be difficult for Harry’s passion project to find this key element for success. “This is likely to be a constructive and interesting documentary. It is, however, difficult to see it attracting a large audience,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams shared with Newsweek.

“After their failure at Spotify and the inability of their previous Netflix project Live to Lead to appeal to audiences, they need good ratings, but this will also have a special cachet as it is so personal to Harry,” Fitzwilliams noted. Indeed, Harry and Meghan’s joint and independent successes have ebbed and flowed as of late. But given just how important this particular project is to Harry, and how dedicated he’s been to the Invictus Games for years, striking the right note between audience reception and personal gratification might not be a challenge.

Longtime royal fans have known for a long time how important the Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, are to Harry. That element coupled with the heartfelt subject matter of the series could draw an audience. Regardless, we’ll add Heart of Invictus to our queue once Aug. 30 comes around.

