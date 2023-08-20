Tori Spelling’s Financial Woes May Lead Her to Finally Accept an Offer She’s Reportedly Been Getting Since 2006

Throughout 2023, all eyes have been on Tori Spelling. People grew concerned after her and Dean McDermott’s surprising divorce, and then fans became downright concerned when she and her kids were seen at an $100-a-night motel, then an RV together. Now, it seems she may be going through some financial struggles, and has a possible venture to help make ends meet. Insiders claim that she may finally say “yes” to an offer she’s been reportedly, repeatedly getting since 2006.

An insider recently told In Touch, “Tori is broke. For most of her adult life, she’s lived way beyond her means and had no control over her spending, and it’s coming back to haunt her.” And to mitigate this, the insider claims she’s considering finally being a part of Dancing with the Stars.

“She’s talking about getting fit enough to be on Dancing With the Stars,” the insider said. “She’s desperate to do something to earn her way and is calling all her contacts in the business.”

According to EOnline per Buddy, Spelling has been allegedly asked over and over again to be a part of the dancing reality show since its inception in 2006.

Now, the Mommywood author is no stranger to the reality TV world. She not only had her own reality show back in 2014 entitled True Tori, but she co-hosted Messyness, and appeared on The Masked Singer, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and even appeared as a judge for RuPaul’s Drag Race, among many others over the years, per the IMDB page.

