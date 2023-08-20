This Is Reportedly Why Ivanka Trump Is Often Seen Without Her Wedding Ring From Jared Kushner

Whenever a celebrity steps out without their wedding or engagement ring, the world instantly thinks there’s trouble in paradise. We’ve recently seen it with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (and all that it was, was that Meghan was reportedly getting her ring fixed)! A one-off happens all the time, however, people have been super-confused over the years as to why Ivanka Trump is often seen without her wedding ring.

The rumor mill with Ivanka started all the way back to 2009, merely a week after her and Jared Kushner’s wedding. During an appearance on The View, many of the women on the show (specifically Barbara Walters, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sherri Shepherd) were beyond confused as to why the newlywed wasn’t rocking her ring.

“I knew you’d call me on that,” she said, laughing in response to the speculation, per People. “I was engaged for three months and then I’ve been married around eight days, so it’s sitting on my bedside table. I forget about the hardware.”

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Ivanka Trump attends the “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Since then, the Trump Card author has been seen numerous times without her ring over the years, from Republican conventions to more relaxed family gatherings, per DailyMail. It seems like either it’s a preference thing, or rather, not much has changed, and she leaves it on the nightstand frequently.

Back in 2005, Ivanka and Kushner met through mutual friends and quickly began a relationship. They briefly broke up, but got back together and married on Oct 25, 2009. They later welcomed three children.

Kushner put a lot of thought into creating the 5.22-carat cushion-cut diamond ring, and it’s reportedly worth a hefty price tag of around $500,000, per Express.

