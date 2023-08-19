Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Squashed All Breakup Rumors With Their Latest Project

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton just shut down all musings of an imminent breakup with one of the sweetest cover duets we’ve ever seen.

Within the past few weeks, multiple allegations and reports have come in saying that Shelton and Stefani’s relationship has been anything other than Cloud 9. Reports have come in about fighting over friendships, creating a possible reality show, and them even bickering about possibly going to couples counseling.

However, the power couple played to their strengths and shot down all of those rumors by collaborating on a song. In fact, they collaborated on a love country song, specifically recording a cover of The Judds‘ hit song “Love Is Alive” for the upcoming album entitled A Tribute to The Judds to be released on Oct. 27, per EOnline.

While we won’t hear their full rendition until Oct, we do know a few snippets from the report. In the song, Stefani will be singing lead vocals and Shelton will take over the harmonies.

Everyone is especially excited for them to hear the chorus of the song, singing: “Love is alive / And at our breakfast table / Every day of the week / Love is alive / And it grows everyday and night / Even in our sleep.”

While we wait for Oct 27, many fans can rest now with the act proving that Stefani and Shelton’s romance seems stronger than ever.

Related story Blake Shelton Is Allegedly ‘Seething’ Over Gwen Stefani’s New Friendship for One Reason

The two have been dating since 2015 after meeting on The Voice, and nearly five years later, in Oct 2020, they got engaged. They later wed in the summer of 2021, where Shelton officially became stepdad to Stefani’s kids from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale named Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.

Before you go, click here to see Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s best photos of all time.

