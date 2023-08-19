This Judge Just Dealt Another Blow to Donald Trump By Pegging His Latest Legal Bid as ‘Frivolous’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Yet again, former US President Donald Trump was just punched with another shocking legal blow, and this judge even went as far as to call his latest legal bid “frivolous.”

Manhattan judge Lewis Kaplan recently denied Trump’s bid to pause the defamation case with E. Jean Carroll. Kaplan said on Aug 18, per the New York Post, that “Mr. Trump’s motion for a stay pending appeal is denied. This Court certifies that the appeal itself is frivolous.”

Along with that, Kaplan called out the Home Alone 2 star’s requests to delay the case, amid his fighting four indictments. “This case was largely stalled for years due in large part to Mr. Trump’s repeated efforts to delay, which are chronicled in the Court’s prior decisions,” Kaplan said. “Mr. Trump’s latest motion to stay — his fourth such request — is yet another such attempt to delay unduly the resolution of this matter.”

This isn’t the first time Kaplan has denied a legal move from Trump in this defamation case. Just last week, Kaplan tossed out Trump’s defamation counter-claims against Carroll.

For those who don’t know, Carroll is the Elle advice columnist of “Ask E. Jean” who previously won a lawsuit against Trump for sexual assault, and was later awarded $5 million. While Trump tried to get a retrial, that was quickly denied.

This defamation case is surrounding the two defamation lawsuits Carroll has filed against Trump that relate to him denying he assaulted her.

Now, judge Kaplan was nominated by former President Bill Clinton back in 1994 and in 2011, took senior status in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Also, Kaplan has been a part of many high-profile trials, including the Virginia Giuffre v. Prince Andrew trial.

Warning: This post contains descriptions of sexual violence. If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, harassment or violence, you can get help. To speak with someone who is trained to help with these situations, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or chat online at online.rainn.org.

