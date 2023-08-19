Salma Hayek’s Hypnotic Purple Bikini Look Is a Whole New Level of Mystifying

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Salma Hayek is a goddess in her latest bikini photo that is making us drool all over our screens. The Frida star posted an ethereal new picture of her summer look on Instagram, leaving fans mesmerized with her stunning beach ‘fit.

The 56-year-old shared a photo of herself in a sexy purple bikini, with a sheer purple and light green coverup dress over it. In the photo, she is standing barefoot by the side of the pool, with the beach and a crystal-blue ocean behind her. She has on hand lifted to the sky and is drinking something from what looks like a coconut in her other hand. Her eyes are closed as she soaks up the sun, and we are utterly entranced.

Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

One fan called her, “A living mermaid 🧜‍♀️!!” Another wrote, “Can’t tell which is More Beautiful you or the place @salmahayek ❤️💥.”

Others referred to her as the queen and a goddess. “Just one word: perfection 😍 love you queen ❤️ @salmahayek,” one person said. Someone else commented, “You are an absolute Goddess @salmahayek . Beautiful ♥️♥️.”

Actress Bella Thorne also commented on the hypnotic look. “Matching !!!!” she wrote. Last week, Thorne shared her own series of photos wearing the same coverup in front of a blue sky, captioning it, “🦋💜🧞‍♀️✨.” They’ve both got fabulous taste!

Last month, the Magic Mike’s Last Dance star shared several photos of a vacation with her husband François-Henri Pinaul. “Enjoyed the great blessings of sun 🌞 water 💧 and love ❤️ #grateful,” she wrote in the caption. Hayek also posted pictures of her Barbie-core approved pink one-piece as she smiles and relaxes in the water.

Hayek knows how to make heads turn with her gorgeous style, and we have a feeling this purple dream look is going to catch on fast!

