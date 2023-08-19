Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Bitter Divorce Battle May Get the Messiest Over Fighting For This

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Going through a divorce is never easy, especially when you’re in the public spotlight as much as Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. The 29-year-old filed for divorce from Spears after 14 months of marriage, and he has already been trying to fight his prenup. The “Mind Your Business” singer isn’t going down without a fight, however, and she has already hired a high-profile lawyer to help navigate the messy split. But there is one major issue that could cause a problem for the 41-year-old: who gets custody of the exes two beloved dogs?

A source told the Daily Mail that Spears is “gravely concerned” about losing her dogs in the split, a Doberman named Porsha that Asghari gifted Spears in 2021, and a German Shepherd named Sawyer, who they couple adopted earlier this year.

“Regarding [Britney and Sam’s shared] property, the most difficult part of dividing any assets will be their two dogs,” the source explained. “But Sam gave Porsha to Britney as a present and she was the one who wanted to adopt Sawyer when they were in Maui.”

To lose your husband and your dogs would be crushing for Spears, who is already dealing with her sons Jayden, 16, and Sean Preston, 17, reportedly moving to Hawaii with their dad Kevin Federline. It’s a lot to handle right now! Hopefully the fact that these were considered Spears’ dogs will help work in her favor as they go through the custody battle.

One thing that is easy for Spears to give up? The engagement ring that Asghari got for free. “Sam can have that ring,” the insider told Daily Mail. “It was free from the jeweler and she doesn’t want it anymore. She has enough diamonds.”

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

And diamonds aren’t the only things keeping The Crossroads star company. The insider dished, “She is not alone at all. Britney has her sister Jamie Lynn who is in and out of LA and she also has her mom Lynne, who is expected to arrive this weekend, if she has not flown in already.” Others in her support system include a Maltese named Lulu and a cat named Wendy, as well as her friend and manager Cade Hudson, her friends, and her team of assistants and chef.

“She will get through this. She has gotten through worse and no one will allow anything to happen to her,” the source added.

Spears recently took to Instagram to talk about her divorce for the first time. She posted a dancing video, proving that she is going to handle this situation like she has everything else since her 13-year conservatorship ended.

In the caption, she shared, “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!”

She went on, “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!”

Spears added that while she would “love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel” but she is staying strong instead. “If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!!” she continued. “You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!!”

As for her mental health? “And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!” Good for her!

