New Reports Allege That Tom Cruise’s Relationship With Scientology May Have Taken an Unexpected Turn

Despite being known as the “Golden Boy” of Scientology for literally decades now, new reports indicate that Tom Cruise’s relationship with the controversial church may not be what people think it is in 2023.

According to the Mirror, the Mission Impossible star may have reportedly stopped visiting the UK Scientology headquarters, despite being in the UK for around three years while filming his latest movies.

Cruise has been seen around Birmingham and the Cotswolds, but nowhere near the headquarters in the multi-year stay he’s had in the country. Now, there is a Church of Scientology building in central London, but Cruise hasn’t been seen entering or near there as well.

Now this isn’t the first time that reports have come in about Cruise “drifting away” from Scientology. The rumors started in 2021 after reports came in that Cruise was having a religious crisis, per Geo.TV, and has since tried to rebrand himself as a movie megastar rather than Mr. Scientology.

While the Oscar-nominated actor has yet to comment on these allegations, many are convinced that his actions speak louder than any words can.

For those who don’t know, Cruise has been linked to the church for nearly 40 years since his first wife Mimi Rogers introduced him to the religion, per Cheat Sheet. Years into his involvement with the church, he has allegedly tried to recruit multiple stars, had multiple marriages and relationships crumble because of it, and even allegedly had the church cast him new partners.

