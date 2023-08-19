Insiders Finally Spilled on the Very Simple Reason Why Meghan Markle Wasn’t Seen Out With Her Engagement Ring

Ever since Meghan Markle stepped out without her £156,000 diamond engagement ring, people have had all sorts of opinions. While some think this is a clear sign that she and Prince Harry are on the road to divorce, just as many said it was a fashion choice. But insiders recently spilled that it was neither, and that the reason for the ring’s absence was way more practical than many originally thought.

Insiders told Page Six what really happened to the sparkler: it’s simply “being fixed.”

Per Jewelry Notes, professionals recommend getting your rings “checked by a professional jeweler at least twice a year,” and noted that the more often you wear a ring, the faster it can break. And since Meghan is almost always seen out with the sparkler, we’re sure she takes extra good care of it whenever she can.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 08: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (ring detail) travels down The Mall in a horse drawn carriage during Trooping The Colour, the Queen’s annual birthday parade, on June 8, 2019 in London, England. The annual ceremony involving over 1400 guardsmen and cavalry, is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, although the Queen’s actual birthday is on April 21st. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

For those who don’t know, Meghan’s engagement ring is custom. One diamond is from Botswana, a country very special to both Harry and Meghan, along with two smaller stones from Harry’s mother Princess Diana’s personal jewelry collection.

Over the years, she’s upgraded her loving ring by adding a new diamond eternity band in yellow gold, per Page Six, and was speculated to be another gift from Harry.

Along with her sparkling engagement ring, she also dons her elegant yellow-gold wedding band, which she obviously wore on the day she was out without her engagement ring.

So no divorce news here, folks!

Harry and Meghan started dating in 2016, and were later married in 2018 after getting engaged in Nov 2017. They share two children together named Archie, born May 2019, and Lilibet Diana, born June 2021.

Click here to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's complete relationship timeline.


