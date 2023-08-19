Ron DeSantis’ Possible Dig at Donald Trump Has Everything To Do With This Controversial Campaign Move

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ron DeSantis is the latest public figure to make a possible, subtle jab at former US President Donald Trump for not debating.

During an interview with Erick Erickson at The Gathering conference, DeSantis noted that he was the first confirmed candidate in the upcoming debates, and took a jab at Trump, after Erikson pointed out that Trump would more than likely not be a part of the Republican party’s debates. “I think everyone should debate if you qualify,” he said. “I think you owe it to the people to put out your vision, to talk about your record, answer questions about your record and decisions that you may have made or not made.”

He added, “If you’re not willing to do that, then I think that people are not going to look kindly on that.”

President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis meet in The Villages, Florida, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. The two presidential candidates sparred over Disney this week. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Now this reported jab towards the Home Alone 2 star (who’s the only Republican candidate who won’t be participating in the upcoming GOP debate), comes after Trump’s former ally Joe Scarborough alleged that he’s “scared to death” of debating another Republican candidate, Chris Christie.

Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social, saying, “Many people are asking whether or not I will be doing the DEBATES? ALL AMERICANS have been clamoring for a President of extremely High Intelligence. As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a ‘wonderful’ field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary. In fact, I am leading the runner up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points. Reagan didn’t do it, and neither did others.”

He added, “People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate?” he wrote.

Related story This Judge Just Dealt Another Blow to Donald Trump By Pegging His Latest Legal Bid as ‘Frivolous'

It was later reported that Trump would be speaking publicly, but only in an interview with Tucker Carlson.

Before you go, click here to see presidential families over the years.

