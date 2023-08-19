Charlize Theron’s Blunt Response To Aging Comments Shows She’s Tired of Being Asked This One Question

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Charlize Theron is sick and tired of getting asked this, so she gave the ultimate clapback in response.

It’s no secret that if your face changes even slightly in Hollywood, people start talking. People think you got plastic surgery or that you’re a clone (yes, we’re talking about those Avril Lavigne conspiracy theories). It’s tiring, and Theron is here to say: she’s just aging, and that she loves everything about it1

In a previous interview with Allure, the Atomic Blonde star reacted to those comments once and for all. “My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging,” she told the outlet. “[But] people think I had a facelift. They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, ’B***h, I’m just aging,” she said. “It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.”

The sass! The eloquent response! We absolutely love that Theron didn’t mince words when it came to clapping back at ageist remarks, and we love that she’s continuing to shine a light on how wonderful aging can be.

In the same interview, she added that she hates the double standard that women face while aging in the public eye. “I’ve always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers,” she added. “I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them.”

She finished by saying, “I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey. My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now.”

