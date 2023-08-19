Rose Hanbury Grew up in a Household That Was a Total 180 Compared to BFF Kate Middleton

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Despite years of rumors and alleged turmoil from said infidelity rumors, it sees Rose Hanbury and Kate Middleton remain BFFs (and their latest outing has proven that to thousands of royal fans)! Now, the pair have a lot in common such as the fact that they’re both moms of three, have prestigious educational backgrounds, and even their charity work. However, resurfaced details about Hanbury show the major thing the BFFs differ from one another: their upbringings.

KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley as they attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

In Violet Naylor-Leyland’s book entitled Rare Birds True Style, she details the “erotic, exotic and eccentric” life of Hanbury’s upbringing. While the Princess of Wales had a more prim and proper household, Hanbury told Naylor-Leyland about how her parents transformed their home to be a party haven.

“Mum turned the basement into a nightclub for us, painting the whole place herself and hanging Moroccan lanterns and suzanis from the walls,” Hanbury recalled per an excerpt obtained by DailyMail. “It felt a bit like an opium den.”

Naylor-Leyland wrote how Hanbury and her sister would have themed parties, such as one that was food-themed, where Hanbury arrived in an outfit entitled “Catch of the Day,” where she wore an octopus on her head.

Ingrid Seward talked to Fabulous, per the Sun, about how Hanbury and Kate’s different backgrounds made their friendship stronger. “I think their friendship is improbable as they come from very different backgrounds,” she said. But they are both very strong women. Whatever happens they will survive. They recognise their similarities and like each other for it.”

