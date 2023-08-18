Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Embracing the Long-Term Single Gal Life for All the Right Reasons

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly keeping her dating life on the back burner right now, but it’s for all the right reasons. She divorced her husband, Justin Theroux, in 2018, and they remain on friendly terms. However, she’s taking her time before committing to another serious relationship.

“She’s very selective about who she’ll let into her heart again,” an Aniston pal shared with OK! Magazine. “She also knows that she doesn’t need a man by her side to be happy. That’s huge growth for her. She may have lonely nights at times, but she’s at peace with being alone. She’s confident love will come again.” Aniston has a tight circle of pals who she considers family, including fellow Friends co-star Courteney Cox and Ozark actor Jason Bateman.

Michael Rapaport spilled some delicious details about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's mysterious wedding menu from 23 years ago. https://t.co/HjBibUiaN4 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 18, 2023

With her career in high gear, thanks to The Morning Show, Aniston reportedly “doesn’t feel like she needs a relationship right now” because “she’s never been happier and is content enough to be by herself.” It’s also a time of reflection for her after losing her dad, John Aniston, in November. She’s still mourning the loss, so it’s important to put herself first while she works through her grief.

When the 54-year-old actress is ready for love again, she’s likely to be “more careful than ever when it comes to jumping into a new relationship.” Aniston will want to make sure it’s the right person to fit into her busy and successful life, but for now, she’e embracing her independence and putting herself first.

