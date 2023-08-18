Kevin Federline Inserts Himself Back Into the Spotlight With Comments About Britney Spears’ Divorce

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Anytime there is big Britney Spears news, Kevin Federline seems to come out of the woodwork to give a comment. Her divorce from Sam Asghari this week didn’t stop her second ex-husband from chiming in about the surprising split — and of course, he had advice for her.

The former backup dancer didn’t speak directly to Entertainment Tonight, but he let his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, do the talking for him. “He wishes them both the best,” Kaplan told the media outlet. “If they reconcile, great, but hopefully it won’t be a factor that makes her feel more alienated than she might otherwise be if she was still in an intact marriage.” Can you think of a more inappropriate time for her ex’s lawyer to be analyzing her marriage to Asghari? Of course, Federline “wishes her the best and hopes that things work out for her for the best.”

Britney Spears is in a tricky situation with her memoir and Sam Asghari. https://t.co/oRoYN5jgsV — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 18, 2023

Kaplan wasn’t done speaking for Federline because he thought that his client might offer Spears this advice. “Be strong, be focused, and get good advice from those around you before making important decisions,” he added. It’s certainly wise words, but again, neither Kaplan nor Federline should be making any comment to the media. The core focus should be on Spears and Federline’s sons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, who recently moved with their father and his wife, Victoria Prince, to Hawaii.

Kaplan claims that Federline “tries to minimize media access to them [his sons] wherever possible,” but fans don’t forget that he trotted the teens out to the Australian press to talk about their strained relationship with their mother. It’s sad that Federline seems to take every opportunity he can to stay in the spotlight, usually at the expense of his ex-wife.

