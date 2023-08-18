A Resurfaced 2016 Debate Clip of Hillary Clinton Proves That She Was Right About Donald Trump’s Whiny ‘Rigged’ Claims

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It will be fascinating to see how the history books interpret the Donald Trump-era of politics because there was one person who was warning the United States what would happen if he was elected president – and a lot of their predictions came true. A newly resurfaced clip from a 2016 presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump is proving that she knew what she was talking about before he ever stepped foot in the Oval Office.

A Twitter account posted the clip, calling it “one of the most complete, SAVAGE breakdowns of trump’s bulls**t ‘rigged’ accusations anyone has ever done.” Here’s just a small sample of what Clinton had to say from that debate stage: “You know, every time Donald thinks things are not going in his direction he claims, whatever it is, is rigged against him. The FBI conducted a year-long investigation into my emails, they concluded there was no case. He said the FBI was rigged. He lost the Iowa caucus, he lost the Wisconsin primary. He said the Republican primary was rigged against him.”

The former Secretary of State called it “a mindset” that Donald Trump operated under. “This is how Donald thinks. And it’s funny, but it’s also really troubling. That is not the way our democracy works. We’ve been around for 240 years, we’ve had free and fair elections, we’ve accepted the outcomes when we may not have liked them,” she added. “And that is what must be expected of anyone standing on a debate stage during a general election.” It’s almost as if Clinton had a peek into the future because his interference in the 2020 election is one of the reasons Donald Trump is under indictment.

Clinton even threw in a quote from Barack Obama for good measure that hit Donald Trump just where it hurts — his ego. “You know, President Obama said the other day, ‘When you’re whining, it just shows you’re not up to doing the job.’ And let’s be clear about what he is saying and what that means,” she summed up. “He is denigrating, he’s talking down our democracy, and I for one am appalled that somebody who is the nominee of one of our two major parties would take that kind of position.” And here we are, seven years later, with more knowledge about Donald Trump and his political intentions, but it’s proof that Clinton was right all along.

